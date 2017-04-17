Lasswade centre flushed with success

Scotland’s oldest gardening centre, Dobbies, has got the nation growing not just with its plants but its baby changing rooms too!

The 150-year-old centre has claimed first place in the ‘Best Independent Retailer’ category in this year’s Sudocrem Care & Protect Baby Changing Room Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise those places that go the extra mile for parents. Ranging from high street retailers to museums; what these places all have in common are great baby changing room facilities. Additionally, this year’s awards teamed up with The Dad Network and the NCT here in the UK to highlight the facilities that allow dads to change nappies too.

“It’s often simple things like good baby changing facilities that make life better for parents when they’re out and about,” said Nick Wilkie, father-of-three and CEO of NCT (National Childbirth Trust). “That’s why the Baby Changing Room Awards are such a great idea and why the NCT is so pleased to be involved.”

Despite being founded in 1865, Dobbies continues to keep up with modern times and show parents it is more than just a centre for gardening enthusiasts – it is a place that can offer a fantastic experience for all the family. Dobbies won the Baby Changing Room Award for its spacious and easily accessible unisex changing rooms. Their facilities mean both mums and dads can share the same experience when on a family day out with the kids.

Matthew Bailey, general manager at Dobbies Edinburgh, said: “At Dobbies we pride ourselves on being a family friendly destination, so winning the Best Baby Changing Room Award is great recognition. Allowing parents and their children a place where they can be comfortable using our facilities while shopping is important to us and it’s lovely to find out our customers voted for our store.”

The winners will receive their unique engraved plaque with the Sudocrem Care & Protect Baby Changing Room logo and no doubt a lot more visits from mums and dads! All voters were automatically entered in a prize draw for a family holiday at Knoll House in Dorset and this year’s winner has been contacted.