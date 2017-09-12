Lasswade’s in fine form with back to back league victories

Lasswade Rugby Club continued their winning ways National League 2 with a victory over Aberdeenshire last weekend.

While it’s still early days to draw too many conclusions from these two wins, Lasswade is one of only four clubs who remain unbeaten.

Their opponents had made a poor start to the season with substantial defeats in both their opening competitive outings while in contrast Lasswade looked to build upon their convincing victory over title hopefuls, Peebles the weekend before prior.

Most of last week’s selections were able to travel, although captain Borthwick was out having popped a rib and will need a couple more weeks to heal.

Lasswade received the kick-off facing into a breeze strong enough to be influential, and soon had the Shires defending hard in their own 22.

When an attempted try from a catch and drive from a lineout 15 metres out proved to be a bit ambitious, Jamie Graham, playing at number 7 peeled off from the back of the resultant ruck and drove in beside the posts for Bell to start a perfect record for conversions on the day.

Lasswade continued to have the better of the opening exchanges and as the quarter hour approached took a ball against the head on the home 22 from which Kyle Smith made the decisive break before offloading to fellow centre, Mark Wilson.

Stopped on the line Wilson had Graham on hand to complete the job and this second try and more close support play and vigorous defending throughout the game earned him Lasswade’s player of the match award.

The hosts played themselves back into the game over the next ten minutes when patient recycling among the forwards sucked the defenders in leaving an overlap out wide for Aldon to exploit and touch down with Paxton adding the extra two.

This proved to be only a temporary respite and they were soon defending their line again but unsuccessfully as Bell crashed through, literally, against the posts and then completed the conversion after some minor treatment.

Now pursuing the try bonus point, Lasswade turned up the heat even higher and when a five metre scrum collapsed, Quigley, who is adapting well to his third positional career at No 8, picked up and spun and bullocked his way to what became, with Bell’s kick, another seven points.

The contest become even more one sided in the second half with Lasswade bringing the try tally up to eight.

All four tries were scored by winger, Ciaran Lamont, who both knew where to be at the right time but also that the best route to the line tended to be the shortest and most direct and his speed came in handy for this.

Bell’s conversion of the last try from the touch line was the icing on the cake and made his personal tally 21 points from a try and eight conversions, out of eight.

Shire did bisect the four second-period scores with a try of their own by Macdonald but it was small consolation.

This Saturday sees a table-topper as last season’s League 3 champions and rivals Dumfries Saints are guests at Hawthornden, kick off 3pm.