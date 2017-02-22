Lasswade turn over Perthshire in promotion race

In the earlier away leg Lasswade were 24-0 ahead with just 15 minutes to play but then allowed Perthshire to run in four tries and only missed conversions saved the day for them.

With this history the visitors arrived with some hopes of a result that would defy the teams’ positions at opposite ends of the table.

Kicking off with the more customary stiff breeze from Rosewell at their backs, Lasswade took an early advantage when Hunter converted a penalty for not rolling away at a tackle in front of the posts.

From the restart some robust play mostly from the Perthshire forwards rocked the home side back for a few minutes but then a short chip over the visitors’ heads on the half line was chased down by Cook who had Hunter and then Billingham on hand to run in the first try wide out with just ten minutes elapsed.

Perthshire regrouped and for the next 25 minutes there was cause to wonder why they were third from bottom of the table.

Lasswade were made to work hard for territory and on more than one occasion had to scramble to defend their own line.

Only six minutes of the first period remained when the hosts capitalised on a collapsed five metre scrum at the visitors end and retained possession through two recycles before Hunter crashed over and then added the two points for what became the half time score of 15-0 which was hardly a good return from having the wind advantage.

Perthshire used that wind to have the better territory through the early part of the second period.

Lasswade’s third try came against that run of play when Perthshire spilled the ball 10 metres from the home line and it was pounced on and flicked up to Wilson.

Dodging some tackles and wriggling out of others giving himself open run from halfway and outpaced the last defender to ground under the posts and ensure another Hunter conversion for 22-0 scoreline.

Perthshire dug in again and hour had passed before a long counter-attack finally released Blair Smith with the space to hug the touchline into the corner for the bonus point try.

With ten minutes left the visitors’ shoulders finally began to droop and Blackie finished off a series of rucks under the posts for Hunter to make it 34-0.

Wilson added his second try, converted by Hunter with just two minutes of time remaining and in the dying minute Gray broke through the flagging defence on half way and won the race to the line.

This was an impressive example of 15-man rugby against aside much stuffier than the final scoreline suggests and Lasswade fully justified their further tenure of the second spot in the league table.

With only five points separating the top four clubs the final outcome is still far too close to call, though.

League rugby again gives way to the Six Nations and Lasswade next take to the field at Greenock on March 4, kick-off 3pm.