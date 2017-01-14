Search

Last chance for youngsters to pipe up for Championships

The Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships attracts more than 700 young people from around 120 schools.

Time is running out for schools across Scotland to get their entries in for the world’s biggest schools pipe band event before the final deadline for this year passes.

