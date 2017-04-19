Last orders for awards voting

People are being urged to take their last chance to choose their favourite eateries and bars in this year’s Midlothian Food and Drink Awards.

Voting for the annual event closes on Sunday (April 23). To vote go to: www.visitmidlothian.org.uk/voting-opens-midlothian-food-drink-awards-2017.

Aileen Scobie, economic development officer for Midlothian Council, said: “You should vote because, for the people who work really hard in these businesses, it’s great to show our support and appreciation. They work really hard at times when we are all enjoying ourselves, it’s a very tough job but they are constantly nice to people and looking at new ways to do things.

“Easter is the perfect time to get out and enjoy the good food in Midlothian and support your local businesses by voting for them. You only have a few days left so support your local eateries, bars and takeaways.”

Now in its sixth year, Aileen believes the Awards have helped to celebrate the service the businesses provide.

She said: “There are lots of really good restaurants and cafes here – the Awards help publicise them, raise standards and winners see a boost to business and are rewarded for their hard work and excellent customer service.

“The Awards were created to raise awareness of what we have in Midlothian and it’s certainly doing that, with an increase in this year’s votes.”

While voting finishes on Sunday, the top three businesses in each category have to pass further requirements to progress then mystery shoppers will help pick the finalists before the awards ceremony on June 15.