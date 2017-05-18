Latest Hopefield plans lodged

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has submitted a planning application for land to the south west of its Hopefield development in Bonnyrigg.

The housebuilder is preparing to deliver around 500 homes, of which 25 per cent will be affordable. The proposed plans will also make provision for a new primary school, community facilities and open space.

Pauline Mills, land & planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, added: “Our Proposal of Application Notice for land at Hopefield allows us to begin the very important process of community engagement to discuss our development proposals for the area.

“We are fully committed to a detailed programme of engagement with local communities throughout the lifetime of our developments.

“As part of our commitment for this proposed development, we are already in the process of establishing a Community Liaison Forum to ensure that we have dialogue with the surrounding communities. We are arranging to meet with representatives from Poltonhall and Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Community Councils and the Hopefield Residents Association.

“We will also hold workshop and public consultation events in the summer and we will make sure the details of these are widely publicised.

“We would like to take this opportunity of encouraging as many people as possible to be involved in our community consultation programme in order to share their views.”

Hopefield Residents Association chairperson Sara-Jayne Reid welcomed the plans and increased communication with Taylor Wimpey.

She said: “Taylor Wimpey has attended our residents’ association meetings for the last three or four months now which is good.

“I passed on Taylor Wimpey’s latest plans to residents and there was no negativity at all. The new additional school is certainly a positive.”