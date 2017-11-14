Law firms in local merger

Allan McDougall Solicitors and McQueen Legal have merged practices, creating an expanded business with more than 70 staff.

The new entity, Allan McDougall McQueen LLP, will be headed up by managing partner Gordon Bathgate and has nine branches including at Dalkeith, Penicuik and Gorebridge.

Mr Bathgate said: “As two of the leading high street legal brands with complementary office locations, we are the perfect fit. Allan McDougall has been focusing heavily on growth over the last couple of years. Coming together with McQueen Legal significantly strengthens our property and estate agency offering and provides our clients with an extensive range of services, which can be accessed locally.”

No jobs or offices will be lost as a result of the merger, which is expected to see staff numbers rise over time.

Mary McQueen said: “Merging with Allan McDougall allows us to expand our geographical reach and service offering without compromising our personal approach. Our work ethos will always remain the same, with our focus being on customer service, but now we will be able to offer clients a full provision of legal services across Edinburgh and Midlothian.”