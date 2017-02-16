Let’s dance as Shawfair staff celebrate milestone

Telecoms firm TenTel celebrated record growth with a spectacular dance themed team-building day.

The Shawfair-based company, which provides short-term flexible broadband, phone and TV packages to more than 10,000 UK customers, recently announced it had reached a target of consistently signing up more than 100 customers in one day.

To celebrate this milestone, which was originally earmarked for mid-2017, the directors decided to lay on a celebration event with a difference.

Managing director Robert McKechnie said: “The figures speak for themselves, as a business we have enjoyed a fantastic year.

“Fundamentally this growth has been down to the hard-work and creativity of the Tentel team. We have almost 100 employees and work very hard to foster a culture of ‘One Team’.

“We believe every employee plays a key part in delivering our vision – to hear all our customers say WOW!”

The company enlisted the help of Scotland’s national dance company, Scottish Ballet, and came up with concept of a dance-themed team building event. Planning began in the summer of 2016 with teaser emails sent out to staff every week.

On the day of the event at the spectacular Hub in Edinburgh, employees were split into three groups and taken to rehearsal areas. Led by a team of talented dancers and choreographers, the groups explored and perfected routines under three themes – Urban, Bollywood and Flower Power.

The final result was captured to produce a fantastic showcase video – “One Hell of a Show – and employees were treated to dinner and drinks during a special screening event to celebrate and reflect on their achievement.

Robert added: “The event was a huge success and really showcased what we are capable of achieving as a team. We’re proud to have a One Team culture at TenTel and an enviable work environment, and this was a great way to celebrate it while rewarding our staff for helping us achieve outstanding results.”

Scottish Ballet Executive Director, Steven Roth, said of the event: “It was inspiring to see a group of non-dancers working and collaborating together in a team-building context, to deliver something that was way outside their comfort zone. It was a wonderful achievement for both the individuals and the company. Scottish Ballet prides itself on its creative innovation and thinking outside of the box – this was certainly one of those occasions when great leadership and inspiring ideas come together.

TenTel celebrated one year at its office at Shawfair, near Danderhall, in 2016. Starting out with a core team of 30 sales, technical and administrative staff it now employs more than 80 people.