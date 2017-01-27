Light given on Beacon plans

Gorebridge Community Council was last week given an update on the progress of the soon-to-be-complete Gorebridge Beacon community hub.

The £3 million building is due to open in April, after wrangles with the previous builders delayed the project, which has been delivered by Gorebridge Community Development Trust.

Trust board member Robbie Laird delivered the latest news on the Beacon to the community council last week.

He said: “It’s full steam ahead following the Christmas break. We are currently putting in high speed broadband and prep work for the kitchen has started.

“So we are still on for a last week in April opening.

“We have now got agency consultants SKS starting to work on the plan. The first thing they will do is a survey to find out what the folks of Gorebridge really want at the Beacon. That will be launched in the next few weeks.

“Every time I’m in it looks better and better. I think it will be a great facility for Gorebridge. Trying to go now for funds for something like that, you would have no chance. We are lucky where we are and it will be great once it’s finished.

“It’s the Beacon, the name speaks for itself. We now want to bring in as many tenants as possible.”

Mr Laird also revealed that the Trust does not plan to run the building once it’s completed. He said: “It’s not the Trust’s hub, we just set it up. Once it’s running it belongs to the people of Gorebridge.

“We are desperately looking for volunteers. Gorebridge Community Development Trust is not there to run places like the Beacon. We would like to set up a board to do that.”

This news surprised local Labour councillor Jim Muirhead, who said: “I have been under the impression that the Trust would be located there and a big part of its job was to run the building.

“The quicker it gets set up the better though. That all needs to be in place in advance of the opening in April.”