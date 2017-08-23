Lily happy to get a league point at last

Easthouses entertained Armadale Thistle hoping to pick up some points after two defeats in their opening games.

The Lily kicked off in very windy conditions and nearly took the lead in the opening minute when a cross by Josh Anderson found Steven Ferguson whose first touch effort narrowly slid past the far post.

Good link up play in the 10th minute by Lily’s Liam Peden and Gary Shearer found Lewis Russell in the six yard box but the big striker failed to connect properly and his effort was easily saved.

Then in the 15th minute Lily keeper Daniel Findlay pulled of a tremendous save tipping over the bar a ferocious effort from 25 yards out.

Easthouses eventually opened the scoring in the 30th minute from a free kick by Gary Shearer who found captain Graeme Young and his bullet of a header landed into the back of the Armadale net.

On the 45th minute a great goalscoring opportunity for the Lily was wasted by Shearer when he found himself clean through on goal but instead of hitting it first time he elected to take a touch and his effort was saved and unbelievably, the rebound hit the in-rushing Lewis Russell and went agonizingly wide of the empty goal.

The second half was more of a defending story for Lily with Findlay in good form but he was beaten in the 60th minute when Armadale broke through to equalise.

But Easthouses had the better chance to take all three points in the 87th minute from a great corner from Shearer found the head of Keith Buckley which clipped the bar and went over to give both sides a share of the points.

Easthouses: Findlay, Moffat, Peden, Hall, Nethery, Young, Anderson, Taylor, Shearer, Russell, Ferguson. Subs: Buckley, Baxter, McCormack, McManus.