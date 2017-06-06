Loanhead Exchange helps apprentice Jacob climb ladder

Midlothian car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, has teamed up with Edinburgh College for the fourth successive year to host a Danish mechanic on an apprentice exchange scheme.

Jacob Nørgaard (19), who lives in Froslev in north-west Denmark, is working at the dealership’s Nissan premises as a service and maintenance mechanic as part of a three month placement, before returning home this month.

Edinburgh College automotive lecturer Robert Vass said: “Our partnership with the EUC Nordvest school for vocational training in Thisted in Denmark has, for many years, given engineering and automotive apprentices the chance to take part in the exchange scheme and experience professional life abroad.

“They learn how their industry operates in another country, and they get so much out of experiencing another culture. It also helps the Danish apprentices with their English, which is very important to them. Plus, they get to enjoy being visitors to Scotland while earning at the same time.

“Previous apprentices have really enjoyed their time at Alex F Noble & Son, so I was delighted the firm was happy to take part in this year’s scheme by offering placements. The apprentices on placement at the Nissan dealership at Straiton will learn lots and have a rewarding, enjoyable experience.”

Alex F Noble & Son Nissan dealer principal, David Noble, said: “Jacob is a talented lad and a credit to both his country and his chosen profession. The exchange scheme continues to be a win/win experience for all concerned and we’re very happy we were again able to offer a placement this year.”

Jacob said: “I was delighted to be asked if I wanted to participate in the exchange scheme and I’m really enjoying my stay at Alex F Noble & Son. Everyone is very helpful and I hope my work experience will help me to go on to bigger and better things at home. I’m also really enjoying Scotland. I have a few friends here also on placement so we are managing to explore Scotland together, which is great.”