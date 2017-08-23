Loanhead firm raises a glass to a world title

Award-winning Stewart Brewing is toasting success at the World Beer Awards.

The Loanhead company was a world and UK winner for its Radical Road, a triple hopped pale ale.

In addition, the firm, based at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, won UK Gold in the Belgian style ale category for First World Problems and a UK silver for Elysium I in the Wood Aged category.

The World Beer Awards recognise the very best beers in a number of internationally recognised styles. This year, more than 1,900 beers were put forward for judging from more than 36 countries, which were blind tasted and scored over two rounds.

Stewart Brewing’s World Beer triumphs come hot on the heels of receiving awards at the International Beer Challenge.

The craft brewer scooped two silver and two bronze medals at this year’s challenge.

Radical Road and First World Problems secured silver medals in the tasting test, while Ka Pai, a light bodied pale ale, was awarded a bronze medal.

Stewart Brewing’s core range, which includes Edinburgh Gold and Hollyrood, was recognised in the design and packaging category with a bronze medal.

Now in its 22nd year, the IBC is designed to reward and promote excellent beers and attracts entries from more than 30 countries.

The IBC judging process involved a panel made up of retailers, importers, publicans, brewers, writers and flavour analysists. The winners will be presented with their awards next month at a private event in London.

Jo Stewart, Stewart Brewing co-founder, said: “It’s a huge honour and we’re extremely proud to be awarded these medals. We think our beers are fantastic but it’s nice to be recognised globally at such a prestigious level.

“We are fortunate to have a great team of people at Stewart Brewing who are passionate about beer and work hard which is why we achieve excellent results, so thanks to everyone for their continued effort.”