Loanhead firm raises a glass to Festival

Leading Scottish craft brewer, Stewart Brewing, has announced that its popular ale – Edinburgh Festival – is back by popular demand to quench festival goers thirst this August.

Named after the world-famous festival, Edinburgh Festival is a session ale with a hint of something different for August. At 3.9%, it has a liberal dose of New Zealand hops to give it a citrus and pine aroma.

Stewart Brewing, based at Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, Loanhead, will also take up residence at the Pleasance Courtyard and Teviot Square this year, alongside Williams Brothers and Drygate Brewery, serving a selection of their popular craft beers. The brewery’s famous Edinburgh Gold will also be served at the Edinburgh International Book Festival for the third year running, while various festival pop-ups will also stock Stewart Brewing favourites.

Jo Stewart, Stewart Brewing co-founder, said: “We’re all getting excited for the festival and we’re thrilled that our Edinburgh Festival ale will be available again this year. It’s proved really popular with festival goers in previous years so we thought we’d bring it back to avoid any disappointment.

“As an Edinburgh brewer, we’re really proud to be involved in the festival, particularly as it celebrates its 70th anniversary, and hope it’s another fantastic year for everyone.”

Stewart’s Edinburgh Festival is available from a number of stockists including Halfway House, No 1 High Street, Kilderkin, Blue Blazer, Jolly Judge, Canons’ Gait, Guildford Arms, Standing Order, White Lady, Booking Office, Playfair, Alexander Graham Bell, Bow Bar and Royal McGregor. The Craft Beer Bars at the Pleasance Courtyard and Teviot Square are open until August 27.