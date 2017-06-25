Loanhead pet store’s appeal to creative youngsters

Young pet lovers are being encouraged to get in touch with their inner animal and get the creative juices flowing.

Pets at Home, at Straiton Retail Park, is inviting crafty entrants to let their imaginations run wild by drawing or writing a story that illustrates what they would look like if they were an animal – with everything and anything being possible. There are no creative limits so the entries are expected to dramatically increase the existing animal kingdom.

The five most creative animal alter egos from across the UK will be awarded with a bundle of pet goodies and treats, as well as a personal photo shoot at their local Pets at Home store.

Straiton’s animal lovers can submit their nominations at petsathome.com/animalalterego. The competition is part of Pets at Home’s annual My Pet Pals campaign which aims to educate children on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

Louise Barden, store manager at the local Pets at Home branch, said: “Children can have an incredible bond with their pets and love spending time together – but has your child ever wondered what they would look like if they were an animal?

“We want kids to channel their animal alter egos and get inventive. Would they be a football mad dog with rainbow fur and a top hat? Or a cool cat with roller skates and a penchant for pancakes? The sillier and more imaginative the better!

“We hope that young animal fans from the local area get involved, and we wish everyone the best of luck!”

For more details on the entry requirements entrants can visit petsathome.com/animalalterego. The closing date for nominations is July 3 at noon.