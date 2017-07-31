Loanhead pupil has signs on success

Thumbs up for former Loanhead Primary pupil Marcey Robertson.

The youngster, who has just finished P7, has successfully completed her British Sign Language level 1.

Class teacher Karen Hinton said: “Marcey’s class have been learning since they were in P1 and they signed their nativity. Marcey took to it really well and just absorbed the language, even doing homework off her own back.

“Our second language in Loanhead is French and last year it was decided that the school’s third language would be BSL because this is one of the most commonly used languages in Britain so the school felt that it was highly important to raise awareness and knowledge. Marcey has shown skill and interest and would like to train to be a communications expert or BSL teacher in the future.”

Ms Hinton contacted Deaf Action to have Marcey’s hard work an interest in the subject officially recognised.

Members of the charity came out to assess her and said that she was more than ready to be tested for BSL level 1.

Ms Hinton continued: “This is the first school achievement in BSL that we are aware of in Midlothian – many more to come with at least two other schools opting in to teach BSL next session. Everyone at loanhead is so proud of Marcey and wish her all the best in her future at Beeslack High School.”