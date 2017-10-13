Local artists set for Dalkeith display

Dalkeith Arts’ autumn exhibition this year will be held in partnership with the Riccio Gallery in Dalkeith.

Carlo Riccio has kindly offered his premises for the display, which will be held the South Street gallery from Saturday, October 14 to Saturday, October 28, 10am to 4pm (Mondays to Saturdays).

The preview night will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 13 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The exhibition will provide the opportunity for local artists and crafters to display their work which from past experience will be an interesting variety of styles and techniques. Don’t miss the opportunity to see what local talent there is in Dalkeith and the surrounding area and the chance to purchase a piece of locally producecd art or craft work.

On the preview night, invited judges will assess the art and craft submissions. The public visiting the exhibition will also have the chance to vote for their favourite piece of work and the winners will be announced on the last day of the exhibition, Saturday, October 28.

Dalkeith Arts is a voluntary organisation which aims to offer an opportunity for local artists and crafters to display and sell their work.

Dalkeith Arts is also very keen to promote the beneficial aspects of arts and crafts in terms of physical and mental well being and encourage people to get involved through workshops and other events such as the Big Draw, which was very successful this year.

Dalkeith Arts is also delighted this year to include a small display of work by selected students from Dalkeith High School in the exhibition. For more information, see the Dalkeith Arts Facebook page.