Local teen into national final

Beeslack High pupil Niamh Flynn has reached the final of a UK teenage beauty contest, becoming Miss Junior Teen Edinburgh in the process.

After starting out in the competition last summer, the 13-year-old from Bilston has made it through the heats and will now go for the national crown at the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain Grand Final held in Blackpool in October.

Niamh’s mum Sarah Hiddleston is delighted with her daughter’s new capital title, which she has been given as she is the only finalist from the Edinburgh area left in the competition.

Sarah told the Advertiser: “It was a bit of a shock, we weren’t expecting it.

“The organisers were running two other competitions to allow contestants to get into the final, the most photo likes or the biggest fundraiser, but the judges just chose to put her right through.

“It’s a huge event, it’s not a beauty pageant as such, it’s more about what you do for your community and helping others, so that’s all that matters.

“She is still raising money at the moment, doing bits and bobs for Cash for Kids.

“And we are about to start raising money for Together for Lives, the registered charity for the competition.

“We are hoping to hold a charity night soon and there are other things she can take part in like sponsored walks and the usual bag packing. That’s the next part.”

Sarah revealed that her daughter is on cloud nine about getting so far in the competition, and revealed that her family and friends have already made plans to support her at the final later this year.

She said: “Just to get where she has got is such an achievement and a dream come true, so whether she wins or not she is just buzzing at getting this far and having the title for Edinburgh.

“So regardless of the outcome she is chuffed to be a finalist. Anything on top of that is a bonus.

“There is an entourage going down for the final in Blackpool, at the moment it’s eight to ten of us but there could be four or five more.”