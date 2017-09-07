Locals flock to see a brighter day

The sun and the crowds came out on Saturday to enjoy the colourful 65th annual flower show staged by Pathhead and District Horticultural Society.
Show manager Jim Williams was pleased with the overall quality of entries with numbers up in many classes, although there was little interest in the children’s section.
He said: “It was encouraging too that some new exhibitors had staged entries of high standard.”
MSP Colin Beattie officially opened the show and presented the prizes.
Full results:
Confined Classes
Cut flowers
1 vase annuals:F Meikle, D Crichton,B Ritchie
1 vase hardy herbaceous: B Ritchie, F Meikle, D Crichton
3 dahlias: K Marsh, S McDonald, W Knox
1 pot lobelia: W Knox
1 large dahlia: J Beattie
1 gladiolus spike: W Knox, D Crichton, M McAlpine
3 African marigolds: D Crichton
5 French marigolds: S McDonald, W Knox Crichton
1 vase mixed flowers: F Dalrymple, M McAlpine, D Crichton
1 vase spray chrysanthemums: D Crichton
1 vase asters: W Knox
1 vase sweet peas: D Crichton, F Meikle, W Knox
1 vase floribunda: W Knox
4 Rose blooms HT: W Knox
1 rose bloom HT: P Scott, B Ritchie, J Raeburn
1 vase flowering shrub: F Dalrymple, F Meikle, M Winthrop
Vegetables
6 pods peas: W Knox
3 onions from sets: W Knox, D Crichton, B Ritchie
2 globe beetroot: K Marsh, F Meikle
3 stalks rhubarb: G Millar, W Knox, D Crichton
4 potatoes: F Meikle, Macaulay Crichton, M McAlpine
5 tomatoes: D Crichton, F Meikle, M McAlpine
collection of vegetables: F Meikle
Open Classes
Pot Plants
1 foliage plant: A Banks, J R Smith, R Smith
1 begonia: A Banks, J R Smith, R Smith
2 fuchsias: W Punton, J R Smith
2 geraniums: W Punton, A Banks, J R Smith
1 hanging plant: S McDonald
2 pots cacti: A Banks, R Smith, J Williams
1 fuchsia: W Punton, J R Smith
1 geranium: W Punton, A Banks, J R Smith
3 fuchsias: W Punton
1 patio container/pot: K Marsh
Flowers
1 vase hardy herbaceous: R Smith, J Williams, M McAlpine
2 vases gladioli: B Sowman
1 vase gladioli 2 spikes: B Sowman, G Smith, J R Smith
1 vase gladiolus 1 spike: B Sowman, A Watt, G Smith
1 vase chrysanthemums, large: G Mitchell,
1 vase spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell
1 vase chrysanthemums medium: G Mitchell
2 vases spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell
1 vase cactus dahlias, medium: K March, G Smith
1 vase cactus dahlias small: G Mitchell, A Watt, G Smith
1 vase decorative dahlias, medium: G Mitchell, G Smith
1 vase decorative dahlias, small: G Mitchell, G Smith
1 vase pompon dahlias: A Watt, G Smith
1 large dahlia: G Mitchell, G Smith
1 vase asters: J Williams, R Smith, W Knox
1 vase antirrhinums: B Sowman
2 vases sweet peas: A Watt, R Smith
1 vase sweet peas: A Watt, W Knox, R Smith
Bowl of roses: A Banks
6 pansies: J Williams
1 pot plant & vase of flowers: A Banks, R Smith, J R Smith
Vegetables
3 dessert apples: F Meikle, M Winthrop, K March
3 cooking apples: K March
6 pods peas: J Williams
6 pods broad beans: J Williams
6 pods French beans: J Williams, J R Smith, B Sowman
6 runner beans: J R Smith, G Smith, D Richardson
collection of 9 onions: J Williams, K March
3 Kelsae onions: J Raeburn
3 onions from plants: J R Smith, D Crichton
4 onions from setts: J Williams, J R Smith, G Smith
6 shallots, pear shaped: J Williams, G Smith, J Raeburn
6 shallots, not pear: G Smith, W Knox
2 cauliflowers: J Williams
5 potatoes white: J Williams, B Sowman, G Smith
5 potatoes coloured: J Williams, B Sowman
6 tomatoes: A Rae, J Raeburn, K March
heaviest truss tomatoes: J Raeburn, N Dumbleton, D Crichton
3 turnips: B Ritchie
3 beetroot: J Williams, J R Smith, B Sowman
3 carrots stump: J Williams, B Sowman, J R Smith
2 beetroot long: J Williams
2 leeks long: K March, J Raeburn, J R Smith
2 celery: J Williams, K March, J R Smith
2 pot leeks: J R Smith
1 pot parsley: J R Smith, B Ritchie
any other fruit or veg: K March, A Rae
collection of 5 vegetables: J Williams, J Raeburn
Decorative section
arrangement in an egg cup: J Crichton, R Smith, F Meikle
arrangement using roses and foliage: R Smith, C Poustie, J Crichton
arrangement using annuals and foliage: C Poustie, J Crichton
a green arrangement: R Smith, J Crichton, F Dalrymple
Novice
arrangement using 3 flowers: C Crichton
Cookery
3 fruit scones: D Shroder, R Christie, S McDonald
3 potato scones: M McAlpine, R Smith
iced gingerbread: D Shroder, J Crichton, R Smith
banana loaf: S McDonald, J Bonnar, M McAlpine
3 pieces traybake: S McDonald, M McAlpine, M Ramsay
Victoria sponge: M McAlpine, J Crichton, R Smith
3 flapjacks: M McAlpine, M Ramsay, R Smith
Border tart: J Crichton, S McDonald, R Smith
fish pate: R Smith, M McAlpine, J Crichton
Turkish delight: M McAlpine, M Ramsay, R Smith
jar of jam: J Crichton, J Bonnar, M McAlpine
jar of jelly: M McAlpine, R Christie, M Ramsay
6 eggs: D Shroder, M Winthrop, M McAlpine
Handicrafts
knitted ski hat: J Waite, J Crichton, M Winthrop
child’s mobile: M Winthrop, J Crichton
thank you card: R Smith, J Crichton, N Oliver
picture any craft: M Winthrop, C Crichton, F Robertson
photo sea side: N Oliver, D Shroder, J Waite
photo local building:C Crichton, J Waite, N Oliver
painting, still life: R Smith, C Crichton
article in any craft: H Dumbleton, F Meikle, J Waite
crochet article: J Waite, M Winthrop
decorated wooden spoon: R Smith, J Crichton, M Winthrop
Royal Bank Trophy, cup cakes and knapkins: D Schroder, M Winthrop, M McAlpine
Chesterhill Cup (WRI) – bridge party: Cranston WRI, Pathhead WRI
Childrens’ Competitions
thank you card: Jenny Montgomery, Macaulay Crichton
fruit/vegetable animal: Macaulay Crichton
Dr Colin Hogg:Trophy, tallest sunflower: Lisa Moncrieff (254cm), Jenny Montgomery, Isla Gowans
Mary Callendar Golden Jubilee Trophy, heaviest bag of potatoes: Jasmine McLeod(1.6kg), Macaulay Crichton, Isla Gowans
Trophy Winners 2017
Pathhead Premier Award, pot plant & vase of flowers: A Banks
Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich, 2 geraniums: W Punton
Callander Cup, best garden: tied Mr & Mrs Bertram/V Markie
Mary Callendar Golden Jubilee Trophy, potatoes:
Jasmine McLeod (1.6kg), Macaulay Crichton, Isla Gowans
Dr Colin Hogg Trophy, sunflowers: Lisa Moncrieff (254cm), Jenny Montgomery, Isla Gowans
Rosemains Rose Bowl, most points open classes, (pot plants, flowers & veg): J Williams
Roderick Murchison Trophy, most points confined classes (flowers & veg): W Knox
Cranstoun Trophy, best chrysanthemum: G Mitchell
Society’s Trophy, best dahlia (open): K March
Craik Trophy, best cut flower (confined): B Ritchie
Society’s Trophy, best vegetable (confined): D Crichton
Logan Vase, 4 Rose blooms: W Knox
Scott Trophy, best decorative exhibit: R Smith
Society’s Rose Bowl, most points in cookery: M McAlpine
George Moir Rose bowl, best handicrafts exhibit: M Winthrop
Society’s Trophy, most points in handicrafts: M Winthrop
Society’s Trophy, best cookery exhibit: J Crichton
Corsar Trophy, most points by 2 person family: J & D Crichton
Wahlberg Trophy, best exhibit in show: J Williams
Chalmers Trophy, single rose: P Scott
Davidson Trophy, best pot plant: A Banks
Chesterhill Cup, SWRI competition: Cranston WRI
Callander Silver Teapot: R Smith
Lamb Cup: Macaulay Crichton
Wallace Shield: Macaulay Crichton
Royal Bank Cup, cup cakes and napkins: D Schroder
Katie Trophy, 3 x 3 onions: J Williams
Pathhead Sports & Social Trophy, 2 vases gladioli: B Sowman
Fuchsia Trophy, 3 fuchsia in pots: W Punton
Jim Park Trophy, spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell
Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy, 2 pots cacti/succulents: A Banks
Scottish Grass Machinery Trophy, best lawn: J Davidson
