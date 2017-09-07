Locals flock to see a brighter day

The sun and the crowds came out on Saturday to enjoy the colourful 65th annual flower show staged by Pathhead and District Horticultural Society.

Show manager Jim Williams was pleased with the overall quality of entries with numbers up in many classes, although there was little interest in the children’s section.

He said: “It was encouraging too that some new exhibitors had staged entries of high standard.”

MSP Colin Beattie officially opened the show and presented the prizes.

Full results:

Confined Classes

Cut flowers

1 vase annuals:F Meikle, D Crichton,B Ritchie

1 vase hardy herbaceous: B Ritchie, F Meikle, D Crichton

3 dahlias: K Marsh, S McDonald, W Knox

1 pot lobelia: W Knox

1 large dahlia: J Beattie

1 gladiolus spike: W Knox, D Crichton, M McAlpine

3 African marigolds: D Crichton

5 French marigolds: S McDonald, W Knox Crichton

1 vase mixed flowers: F Dalrymple, M McAlpine, D Crichton

1 vase spray chrysanthemums: D Crichton

1 vase asters: W Knox

1 vase sweet peas: D Crichton, F Meikle, W Knox

1 vase floribunda: W Knox

4 Rose blooms HT: W Knox

1 rose bloom HT: P Scott, B Ritchie, J Raeburn

1 vase flowering shrub: F Dalrymple, F Meikle, M Winthrop

Vegetables

6 pods peas: W Knox

3 onions from sets: W Knox, D Crichton, B Ritchie

2 globe beetroot: K Marsh, F Meikle

3 stalks rhubarb: G Millar, W Knox, D Crichton

4 potatoes: F Meikle, Macaulay Crichton, M McAlpine

5 tomatoes: D Crichton, F Meikle, M McAlpine

collection of vegetables: F Meikle

Open Classes

Pot Plants

1 foliage plant: A Banks, J R Smith, R Smith

1 begonia: A Banks, J R Smith, R Smith

2 fuchsias: W Punton, J R Smith

2 geraniums: W Punton, A Banks, J R Smith

1 hanging plant: S McDonald

2 pots cacti: A Banks, R Smith, J Williams

1 fuchsia: W Punton, J R Smith

1 geranium: W Punton, A Banks, J R Smith

3 fuchsias: W Punton

1 patio container/pot: K Marsh

Flowers

1 vase hardy herbaceous: R Smith, J Williams, M McAlpine

2 vases gladioli: B Sowman

1 vase gladioli 2 spikes: B Sowman, G Smith, J R Smith

1 vase gladiolus 1 spike: B Sowman, A Watt, G Smith

1 vase chrysanthemums, large: G Mitchell,

1 vase spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell

1 vase chrysanthemums medium: G Mitchell

2 vases spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell

1 vase cactus dahlias, medium: K March, G Smith

1 vase cactus dahlias small: G Mitchell, A Watt, G Smith

1 vase decorative dahlias, medium: G Mitchell, G Smith

1 vase decorative dahlias, small: G Mitchell, G Smith

1 vase pompon dahlias: A Watt, G Smith

1 large dahlia: G Mitchell, G Smith

1 vase asters: J Williams, R Smith, W Knox

1 vase antirrhinums: B Sowman

2 vases sweet peas: A Watt, R Smith

1 vase sweet peas: A Watt, W Knox, R Smith

Bowl of roses: A Banks

6 pansies: J Williams

1 pot plant & vase of flowers: A Banks, R Smith, J R Smith

Vegetables

3 dessert apples: F Meikle, M Winthrop, K March

3 cooking apples: K March

6 pods peas: J Williams

6 pods broad beans: J Williams

6 pods French beans: J Williams, J R Smith, B Sowman

6 runner beans: J R Smith, G Smith, D Richardson

collection of 9 onions: J Williams, K March

3 Kelsae onions: J Raeburn

3 onions from plants: J R Smith, D Crichton

4 onions from setts: J Williams, J R Smith, G Smith

6 shallots, pear shaped: J Williams, G Smith, J Raeburn

6 shallots, not pear: G Smith, W Knox

2 cauliflowers: J Williams

5 potatoes white: J Williams, B Sowman, G Smith

5 potatoes coloured: J Williams, B Sowman

6 tomatoes: A Rae, J Raeburn, K March

heaviest truss tomatoes: J Raeburn, N Dumbleton, D Crichton

3 turnips: B Ritchie

3 beetroot: J Williams, J R Smith, B Sowman

3 carrots stump: J Williams, B Sowman, J R Smith

2 beetroot long: J Williams

2 leeks long: K March, J Raeburn, J R Smith

2 celery: J Williams, K March, J R Smith

2 pot leeks: J R Smith

1 pot parsley: J R Smith, B Ritchie

any other fruit or veg: K March, A Rae

collection of 5 vegetables: J Williams, J Raeburn

Decorative section

arrangement in an egg cup: J Crichton, R Smith, F Meikle

arrangement using roses and foliage: R Smith, C Poustie, J Crichton

arrangement using annuals and foliage: C Poustie, J Crichton

a green arrangement: R Smith, J Crichton, F Dalrymple

Novice

arrangement using 3 flowers: C Crichton

Cookery

3 fruit scones: D Shroder, R Christie, S McDonald

3 potato scones: M McAlpine, R Smith

iced gingerbread: D Shroder, J Crichton, R Smith

banana loaf: S McDonald, J Bonnar, M McAlpine

3 pieces traybake: S McDonald, M McAlpine, M Ramsay

Victoria sponge: M McAlpine, J Crichton, R Smith

3 flapjacks: M McAlpine, M Ramsay, R Smith

Border tart: J Crichton, S McDonald, R Smith

fish pate: R Smith, M McAlpine, J Crichton

Turkish delight: M McAlpine, M Ramsay, R Smith

jar of jam: J Crichton, J Bonnar, M McAlpine

jar of jelly: M McAlpine, R Christie, M Ramsay

6 eggs: D Shroder, M Winthrop, M McAlpine

Handicrafts

knitted ski hat: J Waite, J Crichton, M Winthrop

child’s mobile: M Winthrop, J Crichton

thank you card: R Smith, J Crichton, N Oliver

picture any craft: M Winthrop, C Crichton, F Robertson

photo sea side: N Oliver, D Shroder, J Waite

photo local building:C Crichton, J Waite, N Oliver

painting, still life: R Smith, C Crichton

article in any craft: H Dumbleton, F Meikle, J Waite

crochet article: J Waite, M Winthrop

decorated wooden spoon: R Smith, J Crichton, M Winthrop

Royal Bank Trophy, cup cakes and knapkins: D Schroder, M Winthrop, M McAlpine

Chesterhill Cup (WRI) – bridge party: Cranston WRI, Pathhead WRI

Childrens’ Competitions

thank you card: Jenny Montgomery, Macaulay Crichton

fruit/vegetable animal: Macaulay Crichton

Dr Colin Hogg:Trophy, tallest sunflower: Lisa Moncrieff (254cm), Jenny Montgomery, Isla Gowans

Mary Callendar Golden Jubilee Trophy, heaviest bag of potatoes: Jasmine McLeod(1.6kg), Macaulay Crichton, Isla Gowans

Trophy Winners 2017

Pathhead Premier Award, pot plant & vase of flowers: A Banks

Dr Alexander Laurie Quaich, 2 geraniums: W Punton

Callander Cup, best garden: tied Mr & Mrs Bertram/V Markie

Mary Callendar Golden Jubilee Trophy, potatoes:

Jasmine McLeod (1.6kg), Macaulay Crichton, Isla Gowans

Dr Colin Hogg Trophy, sunflowers: Lisa Moncrieff (254cm), Jenny Montgomery, Isla Gowans

Rosemains Rose Bowl, most points open classes, (pot plants, flowers & veg): J Williams

Roderick Murchison Trophy, most points confined classes (flowers & veg): W Knox

Cranstoun Trophy, best chrysanthemum: G Mitchell

Society’s Trophy, best dahlia (open): K March

Craik Trophy, best cut flower (confined): B Ritchie

Society’s Trophy, best vegetable (confined): D Crichton

Logan Vase, 4 Rose blooms: W Knox

Scott Trophy, best decorative exhibit: R Smith

Society’s Rose Bowl, most points in cookery: M McAlpine

George Moir Rose bowl, best handicrafts exhibit: M Winthrop

Society’s Trophy, most points in handicrafts: M Winthrop

Society’s Trophy, best cookery exhibit: J Crichton

Corsar Trophy, most points by 2 person family: J & D Crichton

Wahlberg Trophy, best exhibit in show: J Williams

Chalmers Trophy, single rose: P Scott

Davidson Trophy, best pot plant: A Banks

Chesterhill Cup, SWRI competition: Cranston WRI

Callander Silver Teapot: R Smith

Lamb Cup: Macaulay Crichton

Wallace Shield: Macaulay Crichton

Royal Bank Cup, cup cakes and napkins: D Schroder

Katie Trophy, 3 x 3 onions: J Williams

Pathhead Sports & Social Trophy, 2 vases gladioli: B Sowman

Fuchsia Trophy, 3 fuchsia in pots: W Punton

Jim Park Trophy, spray chrysanthemums: G Mitchell

Eric Caulton Cacti Trophy, 2 pots cacti/succulents: A Banks

Scottish Grass Machinery Trophy, best lawn: J Davidson