Long-awaited housing plans unanimously approved

Long-awaited plans for 544 homes in Penicuik were unanimously accepted last week by the council’s planning committee.

Officers recommended approval for the development at land between Deanburn and Mauricewood Road.

Local councillor Adam Montgomery (Lab) said: “I certainly welcome this development. I was asked by locals what was happening with this. It’s a long time coming.”

Cllr Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “It has been going on for as long as I can remember. It was discussed in the 2003 local plan, here we are in 2017. ”

Cllr Peter Smaill (Con) raised the issues of gas membranes being fitted in the houses due to the site formerly being used for mining, and he was assured by officers that this will be taken on after appropriate investigations with regards to the building warrant process.

The application was passed by the committee without the need for a vote.