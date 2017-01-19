Mammoth trip for club’s ‘biggest game’

Hibs fans, The Proclaimers, said they would walk 500 miles, but one Bonnyrigg Rose fan will travel 10,000 miles to see his team take on the Scottish Cup holders on Saturday.

Former Lasswade Primary and High School pupil Jake Turnbull (58), headed Down Under in 1989 after being brought up in Waverley Road and Waverley Crescent.

The former plumber returns home on Thursday, thanks to a Christmas present trip from his wife Alison, confident his beloved ‘Rosey Posey’ can cause a huge upset at Tynecastle.

He said: “The last time I saw the Rose in action was when I was back three years ago to visit family.

“I would call myself a big fan - as much as I can be from a distance. I try to keep up with how they’re going via the internet,

“This is the biggest game in the club’s history. I fancy our chances and think we may well win 1-0.”

As well as being a big supporter Jake used to clean the boots of his heroes and is proud to now call one a friend.

He said: “I knew Nicky Stacey who used to lay out the strips for the games. I was football daft and was always hanging around the ground when the team were training, and Nicky said to me ‘why don’t you take on the boot boy job’.

‘‘I was 14 at the time and did it for three years. I remember Dod Henry and Davie McQueen especially, as they were my favourites along with John McAteer and Rab Devlin.

“Two of the players from the 1978 Scottish Junior Cup winning team, Willie Kelly and Ronnie Campbell, live quite close to me here in Perth.

“They have both been here for 30 years and I have been friends with Willie almost since we arrived.”

Jake also played for Bonnyrigg Rose ‘A’, Vale of Leithen and Whitehill Welfare.