Man charged over ‘aggressive’ dog walker claims

Police say a man has been charged.
Police have charged a man after an investigation into reports of an aggressive dog walker in Midlothian.

A 43-year-old man has been charged after an inquiry to trace a male acting aggressively to members of the public while walking his dog in Loanhead.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police would like to thank those who came forward with information to assist with the investigation.