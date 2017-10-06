Man charged over ‘aggressive’ dog walker claims

Police have charged a man after an investigation into reports of an aggressive dog walker in Midlothian.
A 43-year-old man has been charged after an inquiry to trace a male acting aggressively to members of the public while walking his dog in Loanhead.
A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police would like to thank those who came forward with information to assist with the investigation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midlothian Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.