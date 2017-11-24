Man hit by bus in Bonnyrigg

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by a bus in Bonnyrigg yesterday morning.

The man was hit on Eskbank Road in the town at about 8.30am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating following a road traffic collision on Eskbank Road, Bonnyrigg.

“The incident happened around 8.30am on Thursday, November 23, when a male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a bus.

“Police and emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was closed for a period of time but later reopened.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are currently ongoing.”