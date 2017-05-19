Marathon tribute effort

A novice runner is set to take on the Edinburgh Marathon at the end of the month in memory of her stepdad who died from cancer last year.

Clinical support worker Saira Lucas (28) decided to take on the challenge to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer in memory of Martin McDougall, a chip shop delivery driver in Woodburn who passed away last October aged 57 from an aggressive terminal cancer which had only recently been diagnosed.

1/5/17 Saira Lucas of Mayfield who is running in the Edinburgh Marathon later this month in memory of her stepfather who had cancer and passed away in October 2016.

Saira said: “He was born and raised in Woodburn but was living in Mayfield and was well-known by the entire community. Many people in Midlothian knew him well, I know a lot of people would like to donate and support my cause. He used to work for the Marmaris chip shop in Woodburn, he was also a joiner’s mate, but was more well-known as the delivery driver for that chippy.

“I have only done a 5K run before but I have been training for a few months now. I just want to get round to be honest.

“All my family are supporting me, they said I was crazy but I’m determined to do it.”

Saira is doing the run for the Marie Curie hospice that cared for her stepdad. She said: “I want to highlight his story and the amazing work the nurses and doctors do to support people living with a terminal illness and hopefully boost funding for the hospice.

“He was there for six weeks, they were great, so supportive for the family. They helped him out with money, not just nursing. That’s what people don’t realise, they do so much more than just nursing care, they are a godsend.

“He only just knew four months before he passed away, it’s quite a long time but quite a short time to take it in that you are going to die.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saira-lucas3.