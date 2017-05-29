Mayfield Gala Day best boys and girls

The best boy and best girl from each of the three local schools have been chosen for this year’s Mayfield and Easthouses Gala Day.

The annual event is on Saturday, June 3, at Mayfield Park, opened this year by retiring Newbattle High School headteacher Colin Taylor.

Lawfield Primary Best Boy Ricky Waugh and Best Girl Abi Dillon.

Speaking about this year’s best boys and girls, gala day chairman Robert Hogg said: “I’m delighted they have been chosen and their parents and grandparents will be proud of them. I just hope the sun shines and they have a day to remember.

“It’s always a great day for the families, who go out and decorate their houses. So it’s a big day not just for the kids but their families too.”