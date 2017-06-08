Mayfield mum raises funds for baby charity

A delighted Andie Tweedie (left) completed the Edinburgh Half Marathon, raising £2212 (£2385.75 including gift aid) for Simpsons Special Care Babies.

The Mayfield mum ran the race to thank the unit for its support after her daughter Niamh was born 12 weeks early.

Niamh was in hospital for eight weeks – a fortnight in intensive care, three weeks in high dependency and three weeks in special care.

Andie said: “Niamh was on a ventilator to start with, but the equipment is upgrading all the time. If that equipment wasn’t there then she might not be here today.” Unforunately, running partner Louise Higginson was unable to run due to ill health. The SSCB is a small charity dedicated to the care of premature or sick newborn babies, and the support of their families at the Simpsons Maternity Unit.