Meadowbank date for athletes to mark last event of season

Lasswade Athletics Club finished their season at Meadowbank Stadium, the home of athletics in Scotland since 1970, when it hosted the club’s championships.

The event on September 10 marked the last competitive event to take place there before the stadium is demolished and replaced with a new purpose built venue.

Lasswade AC members were out in force to mark the occasion, reminisce and bid farewell to the old stadium.

Upwards of 150 athletes took part in the competition, many competing for the first time at the venue.

The Lasswade AC Championships marked the end of the track and field season and gave athletes one last chance to compete before winter training get under way.

For many this will turn the attention to the cross country season while for others the Indoor League beckons.

Athletes on show at the Championships included a number of this year’s success stories.

Adam Leighton, National U15 high jump champion was in action in the long and high jump and Dexter Howard, the National U13 long jump champion, was taking part in the long and high jump, 200m and hurdles.

Michelle Blaikie, National Indoor U15 high jump champion and No 1 ranking jumper in the country was also in action, as was National U13 cross country champion Harry Henriksen.

Alongside these athletes were the newest crop of young talent looking to make their way up the rankings.

Outside of the club championships, Lasswade AC athlete Sarah Tait, made her own bit of history recently at the 2017 School Games held in Loughborough.

Competing in the U17 women’s 1500m steeplechase, Sarah not only set a new personal best time of 5.09.53, but beat the previous Scottish record held since 2010 by Fife athlete Halina Rees.

Third place in the U17 rankings is currently held by one of Scotland’s current stars, Eilish McColgan.

Another local athlete, Lauren Dickson, was again representing Scotland as she competed in the Junior British International Hill race in Peebles at the weekend, see right.