Meet the experts at Dalkeith housing development

New homebuyers looking for advice and information before they move to a new home can take the opportunity to ‘Meet the Experts’ at a local event being hosted at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s The Scholars development in Dalkeith.

This is a free and informal drop-in event that offers potential buyers an opportunity to discover more about the help that’s available to get them on the move to a new home.

The ‘Meet the Experts’ event will run from noon to 4pm on Sunday, January 22 and buyers will have access to an independent financial advisor who can provide a financial health-check to see how they can make their move affordable. Plus there’s also an opportunity to see the new Longwood viewhome. Taylor Wimpey’s own team will also be on-hand to offer advice on its part-exchange and Easymover offers.

Karen Armstrong, Sales and Marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “People still want to move to a new home but are sometimes worried about getting the right mortgage deal or don’t want the hassle of selling their property.

“Plus there’s so much information available on different incentive schemes that buyers can feel overwhelmed, on top of the worry of all the additional fees and costs associated with moving house.

“Through our free ‘Meet the Experts’ events we will bring together the experts that buyers need to chat to in one friendly and informal event – making the whole prospect of buying and moving to a new home stress-free.”

For more information on The Scholars call 0131 603 5346, or to check out the latest availability of new homes visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/thescholars.