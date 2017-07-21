Meet the maker weekend at Restoration Yard

Restoration Yard is offering visitors the chance to ‘meet the makers’ at a special showcase event at the heart of Dalkeith Country Park this weekend.

Local suppliers will put on an impressive spread of moreish artisan food and drink tasters for customers to sample between noon and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) as the first anniversary of Restoration Yard’s opening approaches.

Over the weekend there will also be the chance to learn more about exactly what goes into the making of the luxury food and drink that fills the shelves of the retail destination’s food hall.

The tempting weekend line-up includes Katy Cloud handmade gourmet marshmallows and Ooft Hot Sauce aged savoury sauces from the Scottish Borders – which can be washed down with cider from Thistly Cross.

Giacopazzi’s will be debuting brand new flavours of delicious ice cream, while visitors will also have the chance to learn more about the local produce that goes into Restoration Yard’s very own jams and chutneys.

Sunday will see experimental tablet flavours from Curly Coo in Kelso alongside handcrafted Abbotts Chocolates from Langholm added to the plethora of treats – as well as food for the mind courtesy of the Wellbeing Lab.

In addition to 20-minute mindfulness sessions at 1pm and 3pm, visitors can unwind with a 15-minute on-site massage, with slots available throughout the day.

Victoria Gray, store manager at Restoration Yard, said: “Our last ‘meet the makers’ event was a success, and we’re thrilled to yet again give people the chance to try fare from some of Scotland’s most talented and innovative food and drink producers. Supporting local suppliers is at the very heart of our food hall and Café.

“And, as Restoration Yard is all about feeding the mind and the soul as well as the body, we’re offering visitors the chance to experience mindfulness and massage sessions courtesy of the Wellbeing Lab throughout Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back familiar faces as well as meeting those new to Restoration Yard throughout the weekend.”

Vanessa Tait, owner of award-winning Curly Coo, said: “I’m thrilled to be involved in Restoration Yard’s ‘meet the maker’ event. I set up my business around two-and-a-half years ago after having my daughter, so I’m still relatively new. This is a great opportunity to meet other food and drink suppliers as well as a fantastic chance to showcase my tablet and tell my story to Restoration Yard’s customers. I can’t wait to meet people and give them a taste of my different tablet flavours.”

Full information and updates can be found at www.restorationyard.com or its social media channels: Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark, Twitter @RestorationDCP, and Instagram @Restorationyarddcp.