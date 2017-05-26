Melissa gets on her bike for Paris trip

With her grandmother currently being treated for breast cancer, a Bonnyrigg teenager will cycle to Paris to raise money for charity.

Melissa Watt (19), a psychology and sociology student at Queen Margaret University, will cycle 220 miles from London to Paris in July to raise money for Breast Cancer Now in recognition of the help her grandmother Beryl Watt has received.

She said: “My grandmother first had breast cancer 14 years ago, then she was diagnosed with it again just before last Christmas. She has just finished her last chemotherapy and is now on radiography.

“She managed the first time so she should be OK. She is a fighter.

“One of my friends who is at Manchester University told me about this charity cycle which involves university students from across England, so I’m doing the cycle with them.

“I have never really cycled before, I’ve started now though. I have hired a road bike to do the cycle with. I just hope I’m able to walk after it!”

Melissa has been busy training and raising money.

She said: “The training has not been too bad. Before Christmas I was doing spinning classes and I have been going to boot camps so I’m fit.

“I have been trying to get out to cycle but it has been hard as I have a lot of studying at the moment and I work at the airport in duty free.

“The fundraising target was £995 but I managed to beat that pretty quickly so it’s now £1500. My work helped me, I raised £850 at the airport with a bucket collection and the staff did a bake sale which was great.

“It’s an upcoming charity, they do a lot of stuff down south. Their director actually came through Edinburgh Airport and bumped into me when I was collecting money which was a turn up.”