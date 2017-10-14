Melville bids farewell to board duo

It was a night for goodbyes and new beginnings at Melville Housing Association’s 2017 annual general meeting with two long-standing members among the five standing down, and seven new members coming on board.

Bob Anderson, Melville chairman since 2012, and his predecessor Brian Christie (chairman between 2007 and 2012) both stood down after giving a combined 36 years of distinguished service. In that time they have taken part in at least 400 meetings, lasting over 45,000 minutes and as chairmen have presided over key strategic decisions for almost half of Melville’s 22-year history.

Bob, who joined Melville in 2004, oversaw the completion of the organisation’s largest ever new build development as well as the project to renovate and restore the Dalkeith Corn Exchange, one of Midlothian’s most historically significant buildings. While Brian stands down as the last remaining member of the original steering group that in 1994 oversaw the formation of Melville, serving with distinction ever since.

“Bob and Brian have been part of Melville Housing Association for as long as most of us can remember, and I’d like to express my deep gratitude for all they’ve done and the many years invaluable service they’ve given,” said Melville chief executive Andrew Noble.

“Melville is, at its heart, a community organisation and it’s only with the support of dedicated local people like Bob and Brian that we continue to thrive. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Following the AGM, Melville now has a full complement of 15 voluntary board members for the first time in five years.