Michele wins the People’s Choice award

The annual Penfest celebrations concluded with the presentations of the Penicuik Turner Prize and the People’s Choice winner.

More than 250 votes were cast for the People’s Choice and the winner was Michele Catto for her painting “Dirty Windaes”.

Michele lives in Penicuik and attends art classes with Gillian Westland at the Auchendinny Centre.

This was the first time she had ever exhibited her art work.

The Penicuik Turner Prize (named after local blacksmith, Andrew Turner, who designed and donated the trophy) was judged by Alison Stewart. Her popular choice of winner was Nancy Bryce for her painting “Winter’s Tale” depicting grasses catching the cold light of the moon.

Unfortunately Nancy was unable to collect her prize in person but was delighted when she learned of her success. Other artists commended were Jon Redpath, Douglas Halliday and Linda Sheridan.