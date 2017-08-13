Midfest tickets are on sale

Tickets for this year’s Midfest at Dalkeith Country Park are now on sale.

The popular family fun day returns on Sunday, September 3, and tickets can now be purchased online.

This year’s event looks set to be another great day for all the family with the return of live kids’ show Funbox featuring members of The Singing Kettle.

There will also be a number of live bands performing on the main stage, local acts on the acoustic stage plus fairground attractions and lots more.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/midfest17

Tickets will also be available from Midlothian Libraries or leisure centres. Admission: adults – £3 in advance or £5 on the day, children (U16s) – £1 in advance and on the day.

The event runs from 11.30am to 5.30pm. Please note there will be no on-site parking.

Tickets are not refundable unless the event is cancelled. All children must be accompanied by an adult.