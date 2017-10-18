Midlothian Bield complexes to remain open

Care provider Bield has stated that its four retirement and sheltered housing facilities in Bonnyrigg, Dalkeith, Gorebridge and Penicuik will stay open.
This is despite plans to close all 12 of its residential care homes across the country.
