Midlothian careers event to open up new opportunities

Would you like to learn new skills or are you looking for a career change?

If the answer is ‘Yes’, then you should go along to the Midlothian Learning and Work Fair which is taking place today (Thursday) between 2pm and 5pm at Dalkeith Library & Arts Centre.

This annual event is organised by Employment and Learning Midlothian (ELM) and will include stalls from a wide range of learning, training and support organisations as well as a chance to search for current jobs and advice on how to apply.

There will be representatives from Midlothian Council, Edinburgh College, Newbattle Abbey College, Borders College, Queen Margaret University, Napier University, Herriot Watt University, the Open University, Midlothian Volunteer Centre, Job Centre Plus, Skills Development Scotland, the Recruitment & Skills Centre, Business Gateway and many more.

There will also be a range of activities for people of all ages and free refreshments will be on offer – so there’s something for the whole family.

Lydia Kerr from the council’s Lifelong Learning and Employability team, said: “If you want to discuss new learning opportunities for yourself, family and friends please come along on the day. Information will be available on CVs, job applications, job opportunities, short courses in the community, on-line courses, access to college or university, funding, and business gateway workshops.”

For further information on this event, please contact Lydia Kerr on 0131 270 8900 or email Lydia.kerr@midlothian.gov.uk