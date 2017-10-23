Midlothian charity shops look to autumn for inspiration

It’s all change in Barnardo’s Scotland’s shops in Midlothian. The autumn stock is now in store and their rails and shelves are packed with new-season clothes.

Head to one of the children’s charity’s stores – in Dalkeith or Bonnyrigg – to stock up on the latest trends – from chunky knits through to vibrant colours, feather and frill embellishments that dominate the high street as well as the corduroy revival. And if you have anything you’d like to donate they are always happy to take your preloved clothing and accessories off your hands. Go to www.barnardos.org.uk/shop/shop-search to find your nearest Barnardo’s Scotland shop.

Karen McIntyre, area business manager for the shops in Midlothian, said: “All profits from these stores help with the development of children’s services in your area, so by shopping in our stores you are helping local children and young people.”

Karen added: “Bagging a bargain in our shops is one sure-fire way of saving money. And you’ll get the added bonus of knowing you’re doing something for your local community.”

Barnardo’s Scotland relies on the income generated from their shops to help support Barnardo’s work. All money raised in the shops goes towards services in the local area.