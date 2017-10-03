Midlothian college praises students

Newbattle Abbey College held its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the success of its students during the 2016-17 academic session.

Awards were presented in the individual subject areas Newbattle Abbey students specialise in including Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, Celtic Studies, Rural Skills and Preparation for Further Education – followed by a number of special prizes for significant achievements.

Depute Principal Marian Docherty talked of the many highlights in student awards over the previous year at Newbattle Abbey College and the keynote address was given by chief executive of the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework Aileen Ponton. She spoke about the importance of lifelong learning to improve the lives of adult returners to education and Newbattle’s specialist role in the field, as Scotland’s adult education college.

Ann Southwood, Newbattle Abbey College principal, said: “The awards ceremony is a real highlight of the year and gives deserved recognition to all our students for their hard work. The class of 2016-17 was another great group of people and I wish them all the very best for the future.”