Midlothian company clocks up milestone

One of the county’s leading firms, Alex F Noble and Son, is celebrating 85 years in business.

The family-owned and run firm now has more than 100 full time staff, making it one of the biggest employers in the area.

Back in August 1932, Alex F Noble laid the foundations for his automotive business when he left an engineering job at Parsons Peebles to establish his own business at Milton Bridge.

Combining petrol retailing with vehicle sales and repairs, the company began life representing the Austin brand. The ensuing affiliation between these two companies would endure for decades, and throughout the mid-20th century, Alex F Noble continued to grow and prosper as an Austin dealership.

Alex’s son William joined the business in 1956 and the family dynasty was maintained in the late 1970s when William’s three sons, David, Colin and Michael became third-generation employees of the company bearing their name.

When their father semi-retired in the mid 1980s to concentrate on other business interests, the brothers took over the running of the firm.

The family connection has been maintained with a fourth generation of the family with Colin Noble Jnr (21) employed as a technician at the Nissan dealership at Loanhead. The firm also has a Subaru/Isuzu outlet in Penicuik.

The company also operates Hay’s of Penicuik at Eastfield Industrial Estate and the Angle Park Service Centre, a fast-fit tyre and battery outlet. Last year the Straiton showroom celebrated its 10 year partnership with Nissan.

The firm has a seven-year association with the annual Edinburgh Marathon Festival as official transport partner and a 31-year relationship with Lasswade Rugby Club as the club’s main sponsor.

There is also a partnership with Edinburgh College which includes an annual engineering scholarship award and the yearly placement of young Danish mechanics in to the dealership as part of an apprentice exchange scheme

David Noble, dealer principal at Alex F Noble & Son Nissan, said: “There’s not many firms can celebrate 85 years in business, so we’re obviously proud to have reached this significant milestone in our history. We’ve great plans to develop the business even further over the next few years and are looking forward to our 100th anniversary in 2032.”