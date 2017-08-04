Midlothian firm seeks carers

Mears Care, the home health care service, has 15 new posts for care workers in Midlothian and Edinburgh.

Louise Phillips has worked with Mears Care at Home for the last eight years. She said: “Care at Home services from Mears, means someone can continue to live into older age in their own home, without having to move into a nursing home or a care home. It gives freedom and independence, which is important if you have lived in the same house for 30 or 40 years.”

She added: “I absolutely love my job. It’s a really rewarding job to do. You know every day that you are actually making a difference to someone’s life. No two days are the same, and I can see the difference I make doing everyday tasks which older people might struggle with.”

Mears Shawfair office is looking to recruit a further 15 new care workers for vacancies in Midlothian as well as east and south Edinburgh including Balerno, Currie, Corstorphine, Gorgie, Chesser, Drumbrae, Granton and Pilton areas. They will join Louise Phillips and Jason Dickson whose training to SVQ level was provided by their employer Mears.

“One of the gentlemen I care for is a huge Rangers fan,” continued Louise, “And we are always having a chat about football. I know he appreciates seeing a familiar face on a daily basis. My role is to help him with everyday tasks, like taking his medication. At times, if he is struggling with something, I would encourage him to find a different way to do it to make things easier. He might be reluctant to try, but with a little bit of encouragement we get it to work! That’s teamwork to me. Just to see him smile makes my day at work.”

Jason Dickson from Bonnyrigg, has progressed from being a care worker to delivering training to colleagues based from the Mears office. He said: “It’s been great to be promoted in the job, and I am on call – as a co-ordinator in the main office. Care work delivers great job satisfaction.

“The people we care for are older people, men and women, aged between 43 to over 90 years old. Every day is a rewarding day with great job satisfaction, and I find that every day is different which is what I love about my job. You’ve helped someone to the best of your ability so they can enjoy living in their own homes as long as possible.”

Local manager Amanda Wilson added: “We would welcome applications from care workers trained or untrained, who would like to work flexible hours, in particular back shifts from 4pm to 10pm, although there is 7am to 2pm and weekend hours available. We pay an hourly rate above the Scottish Living wage and offer excellent terms, and we provide full training. Some members of our team enjoy shift work, as they often have other jobs, and that enables them to provide a flexible service in care at home with Mears, while adding to their existing income. Drivers would be preferable, but it is possible to deliver our services in some areas on foot.”

Amanda continued: “We assist individuals of all ages, but particularly the elderly and people with physical disabilities, mental health needs and individuals with learning disabilities. The extra help our care team provide enables them to continue to live at home more independently within their own community.”

Care workers help people with a variety of everyday tasks that most of us take for granted, such as personal care, shopping, cooking and cleaning. Help is provided to get out and about within the local community, access social activities, offer respite breaks or support to families and other care givers.

Mears provides its care services through the local council. Additional support is provided on a privately paid for basis. All care workers are fully trained and supported by a management team.

For further details go online to www.mearsgroup.co.uk or if you are interested to apply for these vacancies, call 0333 321 1909 and ask for Vivienne Glew for Midlothian, and 0333 321 8270 (David Fairweather for Edinburgh).