Midlothian firm set to report a £31m turnover

Leading industrial and environmental services business, NWH Group has reported a 23 per cent growth in turnover to reach £25.5 million at its year end 2016.

The businesss, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is now on track to deliver £31m at year end 2017.

Growth has been achieved through a mix of organic growth and acquisitions in line with the business’ strategy to expand in to new geographical locations and diversify its range of services, including the acquisition of DJ Laing’s waste management operations in Dundee.

Complementing the financial growth, employee numbers have risen accordingly from 211 at year end 2015 to 240 at year end 2016. The group currently employs 310 staff.

Mark Williams, managing director said: “We’re delighted to report such positive figures which are testament to our business strategy, and our team’s continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to excellent customer service. As our business continues to diversify and mature, we look forward to the next 50 years, and continuing to bring innovative ideas to the market.”

As the growth in employees numbers suggests, 2017 has also shaped up to be a busy one with the acquisition of DJ Laing Recycling Solutions’ wood processing division in Petterden; the launch of the NWH Driver Academy which aims to help tackle the industry-wide HGV driver shortage; and the appointment of non-exec John McCormick to the role of chairman.

2017 also saw NWH Group join London Stock Exchange Group’s international business support and capital raising ecosystem, ELITE, which is a programme of structured engagement to develop and support ambitious and high quality private companies through their next stage of growth.

The NWH Group has eight sites including Middleton, Dalkeith and Mayfield.