Midlothian firms given chance to shine

Small companies operating in the food and drink sector along the Borders Railway corridor are being given an opportunity to showcase the best of the area’s cuisine to a wide audience of buyers from Edinburgh and across the country.

It will bring together for the first time suppliers based in Scottish Borders, Midlothian and Edinburgh to showcase their produce to retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs committed to using local produce.

Organised by Borders Railway Blueprint Partnership, Scotland Food & Drink and Connect Local, the event is part of a new campaign ‘Borders Rail More Connected’ to promote opportunities for businesses, investment and employment in the railway catchment area.