Midlothian good causes receive Co-op cash

Community groups in Midlothian are set for a funding boost after the Co-op announced the latest beneficiaries of its membership scheme.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

Six causes are set to benefit in Midlothian, including Newbattle Community Nursery and 21st Midlothian (Newtongrange) Scout Group. The average pay out to good causes in Midlothian from the first round of the membership scheme in April was £1,555.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership . Money will be raised over a six month period. Members shopping with the Co-op over that time could typically earn £46.50 for themselves and £9.30 for good causes.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The more people shop, the more we share and we’d really like to increase the amounts that we pay out. So the way communities can help to achieve this is to become a member and shop with the Co-op.

“In April we paid out £9,000,000 to over 4,000 good causes, and that money has gone on to fund some fantastic projects in communities throughout the country, from a simple lawnmower to help maintain a children’s park to a new pony for a riding school for the disabled.

“By voting for the good causes that they want to support, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and great things are happening as a result.”