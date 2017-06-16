Midlothian joins in nationwide Big Lunch event

This Sunday, residents in Newtongrange will join in with the rest of the UK for the annual Big Lunch, where communities organise their own BBQs, get-togethers and street parties, getting to know each other and celebrating their communities.

Last year, events in Scotland took place as far north as Stornoway and as far south as the borders.

Now in its ninth year, the idea from the Eden Project, made possible by the National Lottery, is the perfect recipe for having fun with neighbours, feeding community spirit and helping to build stronger neighbourhoods.

As well as Newtongrange, events will be taking place in Edinburgh, Dumfries, Lundin Links, Rutherglen, Fenwick, Forres, Oxgangs, Newhaven, Glasgow and Brechin.

Other Midlothian communities are being urged to join in, put out the bunting and ask their neighbours along – remind them to bring a dish!

The Big Lunch is the culmination of The Great Get Together, an idea inspired by the late Jo Cox, in celebration of her belief that we have more in common with our neighbours.

Emily Watts, Eden’s country manager for Scotland, added: “What The Big Lunch does is give neighbours a reason to come together. Every year more people join in and more communities benefit from the annual get-together. “It doesn’t matter if you’re holding a street party, a BBQ, or a picnic in the park – people are the key ingredient. It’s all about connecting people to create stronger communities.”

For people interested in getting involved this June, free packs and event resources are available from www.thebiglunch.com. These include invitations and posters to adapt for communities as well as lots of ideas and info to help get the ball rolling.