Midlothian learners make their mark

More than 80 adult learners were recognised at an event at Dalkieth Miners’ Club recently.

The Lifelong Learning & Employability (LLE) Celebration of Adult Learning event marked the achievements and successes of those who have taken part in a wide variety of Midlothian Council’s learning programmes.

The event offered learners, joined by friends and family, the opportunity to socialise with other learners and their families, look at displays of learners’ work, visit partnership agencies information stalls and watch a short film featuring learners from LLE groups talking about their experiences.

There were also speeches from Provost Adam Montgomery, Dr Grace Vickers, head of education at Midlothian Council, and Annette Lang, education manager for lifelong learning and employability at Midlothian Council.

Certificates were handed out to learners, by the Provost, for taking part in learning programmes in categories including numeracy, employability, literacy, ESOL, health and well being plus digital skills.

Provost Montgomery said: “It was great to see such a wide variety of adult learners together to celebrate their achievements in adult learning.”

Dr Grace Vickers added: “Thank you for inviting me to such an outstanding event, it was great to celebrate so many wonderful achievements which have led to life changing impacts. Well done to all of the award winners, their families for their support and to the staff for their continued hard work.”