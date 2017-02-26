Midlothian Matters - New 4G pitch exceeds expectations

The brand new Astroturf pitch at Beeslack High School has been welcomed with an unexpected level of success, for both the school and the community as a whole, writes David Cairns.

The 4G astroturf was given an official opening ceremony, opened by none other than former Beeslack pupil and Scottish Cup winning captain of Hibernian FC David Gray, whose heroic performance and winning goal in last year’s final endeared him to not only generations of Hibs fans, but also his hometown of Roslin. Many were keen to witness the opening, with several pupils of the school doing their bit in ensuring the opening was a success.

Ever since its opening in October, the facility has been nothing short of a revelation for all those who have had the chance to make use of it, with the pitch offering itself as an excellent facility throughout the winter months, when outdoor sports in the area are normally halted by the poor weather often experienced in Penicuik this time of year.

The all weather astro has brought a change to that. Beeslack PE department has managed to continue with outdoor practical activity despite the conditions, making heavy use of the pitch, in particular, for both football and hockey, when in previous years these sports would have been out of the question due to the winter weather. Local youth football teams have also benefitted greatly, being able to continue training in the area, rather than seeking elsewhere to train whilst the grass pitches are unplayable.

• David Cairns is a student at Beeslack High School in Penicuik. David is part of a mentoring programme which is supported by Fiona Inglis, the community engagement manager at Rosewell Development Trust. A thank you must go to the Advertiser for the support they have shown in enabling David, who is interested in learning more about the career path of a journalist, to have space in which to write his very first newspaper article!

