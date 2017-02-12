Midlothian Matters - Scouting around for a challenge?

The 21st Midlothian (Newtongrange) Scout Group is looking for volunteers for its expanding group, writes Caroline Duncan.

The Scout Group started in 1929 initially meeting on the current Abbey Grange site, before moving into the Masonic Hall and finally to its own, purpose built Scout Hall on Park Road in 1952.

We currently have a very large Beaver section (6-8 years), two Cub Scout packs (8-10½ years), and a Scout Troop (10½-14 years), all open to both boys and girls. Overall, we have more than 80 members of the Scout Group! We have several Explorers (14-18 years) working on their Young Leader Awards. Four members of the Group are also off to Switzerland with Midlothian District Scouts this July for 10 days looking for a new international adventure.

I started out helping at Beavers as my sons both attend the Scout group, helping out on occasional section nights, on camps and attending the Group Executive Committee. A couple of years ago I decided I wanted to help out more and became Section Leader for our Cub Pack and last year opened a second Cub Pack.

You don’t need Scouting experience to volunteer, just a sense of fun and adventure and a willingness to give things a go alongside our young people. We have an excellent training programme which is provided for all new volunteers.

We are not just looking for leaders; we have various different roles with varying levels of commitment, from a couple hours a week helping a section to helping the group out a few times annually.

We couldn’t run our group without our volunteers, from parents helping out on section nights and camps, to our Executive Committee who help with the running of the group. Last year our chairman, John Stirling, received an award for 70 years of volunteering from our District Commissioner Brian McGuff which is quite some achievement!

It’s not just the young people who can learn new skills such as lighting fires pitching tents, cooking outdoors to name but a few – you can too!! Please get in touch!

If your interested in a role of volunteering please contact myself Caroline Duncan, Cub Scout Leader, on 07876 193 774 or email newtongrangecubs@gmail.com

Do you want to raise the profile of your local group or charity?

Does your organisation have a Midlothian project it wants to highlight?

Email us at midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk (subject Midlothian Matters)