Midlothian moves to house wildlife

Scotland’s largest housebuilder has reinforced its commitment to supporting the country’s wildlife through the introduction of hedgehog homes.

Barratt Homes, along with sister brand David Wilson Homes, has provided the wooden pied-à-terres at show gardens in Edinburgh, Mid and East Lothian, and Fife. An initial six hedgehog houses have been placed in gardens across the developer’s sites, and have been installed just in time for the mammals’ annual house hunt. Hedgehogs generally search for a location in which to hibernate each autumn, with homes used until warmer weather in spring.

The houses have been set-up at Barratt Homes’ The Woodlands in Dalkeith, Newcraighall Village and The Limes in Edinburgh, and Langdale View in Kirkcaldy. David Wilson Homes’ site at Dovecot Mill in Haddington, and DWH @ Liberton Grange in Edinburgh have also welcomed the new winter retreats.

The new hedgehog homes have been introduced as part of Barratt Homes’ partnership with RSPB and comes at a time when hedgehog numbers in the UK are in decline. Recent estimates suggest there are now less than one million hedgehogs in the UK, down from 30 million in the 1950s.

Anne Ross, sales director for Barratt Homes East Scotland, said: “Gardens should be a haven for wildlife, and new build homes are no exception. We have been working closely with RSPB to make sure that as a housebuilder, we do as much as we can to give nature a home.

“Similarly we want to lead by example and encourage our customers to do this too. Introducing a hedgehog house to a garden is one of the easiest things to do, and we are hoping to welcome some new residents to our sites as the temperature starts to drop this autumn.”

For more information about any of these wildlife tips visit the RSPB website www.rspb.org.uk