Midlothian MP visits Bonnyrigg care home

Local MP Danielle Rowley joined residents, relatives and guests at HC-One’s Springfield Bank Care Home in Bonnyrigg, to enjoy afternoon tea and music performed by local musician, Chas Cunningham.

Those at the home were very excited to meet Ms Rowley, who happily spent time speaking with residents, staff and relatives, all of whom were treated to the tuneful delights of Chas, with everyone having a singalong. A couple of residents even had a go at being musicians for the afternoon, accompanying Chas’s songs on the tambourine.

Ms Rowley was given a tour of the home and was shown around its facilities, including the hairdressing salon and landscaped gardens. She met and spoke with residents while she was there, posing for photos with delighted residents and staff. Everyone then tucked into tea and cake, rounding off the fun-filled afternoon.

HC-One manager Janet Kermack said: “We were delighted to welcome Ms Rowley to Springfield Bank to show her how we put our commitment to delivering the kindest care into practice each and every day. We were all very excited to spend a lovely afternoon with her.”

HC-One managing director Liz Whyte added: “It was great that Ms Rowley was able to take the time to share the afternoon with all at Springfield Bank. At HC-One, the links between our family of homes and the local communities in which we serve are so important and we look forward to welcoming Ms Rowley and Chas back soon.”