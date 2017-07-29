Midlothian MSP backs dementia campaign

Local MSP, Christine Grahame, has welcomed the recent visit by the ALLIANCE’s Dementia Carer Voices (DCV) to the Scottish Parliament to discuss the impact of their ‘You Can Make a Difference’ campaign since launching three years ago. DCV brings together a number of professionals and individuals involved in caring for people with the dementia.

Their ‘You Can Make a Difference’ campaign has involved an extensive outreach programme of over 600 talks delivered to care professionals and students throughout the country and has resulted in over 14,000 pledges being made to improve experiences for caring for individuals with dementia.

These pledges are often small changes, but can make a crucial difference for people who are at their most vulnerable, with many focussing on professionals ensuring they see the person as an individual, with unique experiences and needs. Ms Grahame said: “I’m delighted to see the ALLIANCE raising awareness of their Dementia Carer Voices project at parliament. Dementia is something that will touch so many of us and ensuring that compassionate, dignified support is available for those living with the condition and those caring for them is imperative.

ALLIANCE director Irene Oldfather added: “Dementia Carer Voices is delighted to return to Parliament to share the learnings of our inspiring campaign to make a difference to the lives of people with dementia, their carers and families. Carers of people with dementia describe the journey as an emotional roller coaster which is both rewarding and incredibly sad as you lose a little of the person each day. The ALLIANCE welcomes the commitment of MSPs across the chamber to promoting the carer experience.”

Tommy Whitelaw, project engagement lead for Dementia Carer Voices, said: “I would like to thank MSPs for their on-going interest and taking this opportunity to listen to the thoughts, feelings and experiences of carers. It is imperative that we raise awareness of the impact of dementia on families, and the vital role played by carers, so that nobody else in Scotland has to go through the caring journey experiencing loneliness and isolation.”