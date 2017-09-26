Midlothian MSP helps charity prepare for coffee morning

Colin Beattie MSP is helping World’s Biggest Coffee Morning pass its £200 million fundraising total – by putting the kettle on.

The Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP is taking part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s leading fundraising event this month, and he wants local people to get involved.

Mr Beattie said: “I know a considerable number of constituents have personal experiences of the problems a cancer diagnosis can bring to both patients and their families, and I know that Macmillan has been there to support many of those in need.

“There are local coffee mornings being held and I would like to invite all of my constituents to drop in.

“However, I would also urge all of you to consider holding your own coffee morning. It’s an easy and fun way to raise money for Macmillan, and every penny you raise will help people with cancer.”

Last year thousands of people across the UK took part in a coffee morning event, raising around £29.5m for Macmillan.

This year the total raised by coffee morning since it began in 1991 will pass the £200m mark.

The official day for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Friday, September 29, but you can hold your own event at a time to suit you.

It couldn’t be more simple to get involved – all you need to do is get together with family, friends or colleagues over coffee and cake.

You can register now for your free fundraising pack via the website – www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee – or find a coffee morning near you to get involved in.