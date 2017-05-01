Midlothian MSP makes pledge to veterans

Midlothian South MSP, Christine Grahame, has pledged her support for Scottish veterans with mental health conditions.

The MSP met with employees from veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress to hear more about their work to support veterans living in Scotland rebuild their lives.

Combat Stress is the UK’s leading mental health charity for veterans and provides free specialist clinical treatment to ex-servicemen and women across the UK with mental health problems. The charity treats conditions including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety. They provide a range of free services including short-stay clinical treatment, a specialist PTSD intensive treatment programme, occupational therapy,community support and a free 24-hour helpline (0800 138 1619).

Ms Grahame said: “Our veterans are an asset to Scotland and the work Combat Stress does to support veterans in Midlothian and across the country is invaluable.

“Having Glencorse Barracks in my constituency, I am well aware how vital it is that all veterans have access to the specialist support that they need for conditions such as PTSD, depression and anxiety. I encourage all those who need support to contact organisations such as Combat Stress at the earliest opportunity.

”We all owe a significant debt to those who have served in our armed forces, and we must work together to ensure that they have access to the support they need and deserve.”

Andy Smith, Combat Stress’s regional operations manager, added: “With recent research showing that Scottish veterans face a greater risk of deprivation than the general public, and that the average veteran takes 12 years to seek our support after leaving the military, it is vital that we encourage all ex-service personnel to access the support they need.

“We strongly encourage serving personnel, veterans and their loved ones to call our 24-hour helpline on 0800 138 1619.”